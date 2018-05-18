IPL 2018: 3 players who did not get much deserved fame in 11 years of league

There are numerous players in the Indian team who owe their success to the IPL. Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja are few names. Source:(BCCI)

IPL 2018: Over the years, Indian Premier League has become the biggest stage for players to showcase their talent and earn some extravagant fame from it. The league gives ample opportunities to young players to learn from legends of the game and inculcate that into themselves. There are numerous players in the Indian team who owe their success to the IPL. Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja are few names. However, the endeavours of numerous players have gone unnoticed in the crowd. Here is a list of 5 such heroes and a sneak-peek into their impactful performances.

1) Subramaniam Badrinath

Source: PTI

For many seasons, Badrinath was considered as the backbone of the CSK middle order where on numerous occasions he help Chennai to reach cross the finishing line after the top-order collapsed. He was also an athletic fielder and was fast between the wickets. During his time with Chennai (2008-2013), Badrinath amassed 1441 runs from 95 matches. Later, he was bought by RCB in 2015 but did not get the chance to play.

2) Amit Mishra

Source: BCCI

The IPL legend, Amit Mishra has featured for many teams in the league where he successfully outclassed the greats with his bowling. However, the leggie was constantly neglected by the Indian selectors and was seen as the secondary spinner for the Indian team. He has played 134 matches where he successfully scalped 141 wickets. Apart from this, he also holds a unique record of claiming hat-trick for all three teams he has played for.

3) Ambati Rayudu

Source: BCCI

Ambati Raydu has played eight years for Mumbai Indians where he successfully projected himself as the most flexible batsman of IPL. In his nine years of IPL career, Rayudu has amassed 2951 runs with stupendous 108 sixes in 126 matches. In IPL 2018, he has scored 535 runs for CSK from just 12 matches with 29 monster sixes. But despite this, he has still found it hard to make a place in the Indian team.