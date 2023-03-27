IPL 2023: When & where to watch the grandeur of opening ceremony and the madness of inaugural match

It’s time to get your adrenaline up again. It’s time for the madness to begin. It’s finally time for the IPL! The Indian Premier League 2023 is set to begin on March 31 with a grand opening ceremony. The ceremony is expected to be a spectacle to watch as it is being held after a four-year break due to the Covid-19. The event will reportedly feature performances from various Bollywood celebrities, including Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna.

The opening ceremony will be held just before the opening IPL match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT). It will be broadcasted on Star Sports. You can also stream the ceremony online via JioCinema.

IPL 2023 opening match CSK vs GT: When and where to watch?

The opening match between CSK and GT will begin at 7:30 pm, just after the opening ceremony is done at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. While CSK has won this league four times, this is going to be a defending match for the GTs.

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network’s TV channel across the country. The viewers can also catch the match live on the JioCinema app.

IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Are the tickets still available?

The tickets for IPL 2023 are available at the Paytm Insider and Book My Show apps. IF you purchase the ticket via the app, the tickets will be sent to your address at least 2-3 days before the start of the match. The tickets are available at a cost of Rs 800–10,000.

The league will continue to stretch for almost two months. The final match is to be held on May 28. A total of 74 matches, including 70 league matches, one eliminator, two qualifiers and one final, will be played.