IPL 2023 Live Score, LSG vs PBKS Scorecard: Can Nawabs continue their winning streak at Ekana today?

IPL 2023 Live, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Score Updates: The Nawabs are returning to Lucknow! KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants will face Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings for match 21 at Ekana Stadium today.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 15 April 2023 Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 21 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

The Tata IPL 2023 match will begin at 7:30 pm after the toss at 7 pm. While LSG are heading into the game after back-to-back wins, PBKS are aiming for a much-needed reboot having suffered two consecutive losses. The Giants are at number 2 on the IPL points table whereas are far below at number 6. Gabbar would need to fix the batting battles if Kings are looking for a strong show today. Except for the PBKS skipper, no one has been able to bat that way to provide a strong start. There’s also some buzz that Rabada may be replaced by Nathan Ellis. And then there’s mystery over Liam Livingstone’s availability for the match.

So can Punjab Kings turn the fortunes today and beat the Giants on their home ground?

Find out all this and more in our LSG vs PBKS match live coverage:

