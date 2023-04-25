IPL 2023, GT vs MI Live Score: Can Hardik Pandya use home advantage for another win?

Gujrat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Updates: It’s ‘Wild, Wild, West’ today as reigning champs Gujarat Titans take on IPL veterans Mumbai Indians on their home ground in Ahmedabad today. Match 35 of the ongoing IPL tournament will commence at 7:30 pm at Narendra Modi Stadium after the toss.
The ‘Western Derby’ promises to be a high-octane drama. While GT are on number 4 on the IPL points table, MI are at number 7 at the moment. While win in this match will solidify GT’s playoff chances, MI would also aim for victory thanks to its late resurgence. Big players to watch out today would be skippers of both teams – Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya – as well as bowlers such as Rashid Khan and Piyush Chawla.
Here are the live updates from GT vs MI match:
Gujarat Titans are upbeat with their last win over Lucknow Super Giants. GT is also a favourite for many in this match 35 as well. But this is IPL, anything can happen!
If we look at the past records, Gujarat Titans have faced Mumbai Indians for only one time in last edition of the IPL. In last and only GT vs MI match in 2022, Mumbai Indians had won by 5 runs.
Mumbai Indians are heading into the game after suffering a loss at the hands of Punjab Kings in the last match. Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 13 runs. Can Hitman change the game tonight?
Hello and a very warm (or rather cool) welcome to everyone to our live coverage of GT vs Mi match tonight. From home advantage for the Titans to experienced vision for Mumbai Indians, it would be interesting to see which way the game will go.