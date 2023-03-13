IPL Tickets Booking 2023 Online at BookMyShow, Paytm: Tata IPL 2023 is round the corner and teams are gearing up for an exciting season. While many fans will watch the tournament via livestreaming, there are those who swear by the stadium frenzy and watch the action live. If you are among those IPL fans who are looking for the in-stadium drama and frenzy, this is the right place for you. How to book IPL tickets online to what all you must keep in mind before hitting the ‘buy’ button, here’s the ultimate fan guide:

How can I book Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match ticket?

The first match of the season – the opener will be played between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on March 31st. The match is scheduled to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from 7:30 pm onwards. Paytm Insider and BookMyShow are offering the bookings of IPL tickets this season.

Here’s your step-by-step guide for booking IPL tickets on PaytM Insider

Visit the Paytm Insider webiste or download the app

Find the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in the IPL tab

Once you click on GT vs CSK, it will take you to a separate page

Ticket price starts from Rs 800 onwards

When you click on ‘Buy Now’, it will take you to the page where you can select your seat either by price range or by sitting arrangement

Once you have made the decision, hit buy now and submit required details such as card no. etc to complete the payment.

You will get the confirmation of the booking after completion of the payment

How to book IPL tickets on BookMyShow

Either download the BookMyShow app or visit the site.

If you have the user id, log in or create an ID.

Here also, you can select the tickets by sorting the price category.

Once you have made the selection, enter card details to make the payment.

After completion of the payment, your ticket booking will be confirmed via SMS and email.

What all IPL fans must keep in mind before buying the tickets

Parents with children above the age of 2 years will have to buy their sperate ticket.

The hard copy of the tickets will be sent to the person’s address 72 hours prior to the match.