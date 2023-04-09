SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Live Score: Can Aiden Markram end victory drought for Sunrisers?

IPL 2023, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: It’s match number 14 of the ongoing Indian Premier League as winless Sunrisers Hyderabad face undefeated Punjab Kings in Hyderabad at 7:30 pm. At the bottom of the points table, this is a very crucial game for Sunrisers Hyderabad. They have already faced defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals at their home ground. SRH skipper Aiden Markram has a lot to prove and he won’t let this chance get away easily. Another interesting sub-plot will be how Mayank Agrawal, who led Punjab Kings in the previous season, would play against his former franchise.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 09 April 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 14 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

On the other hand, we have Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings that are flying high on the back of their thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. PBKS captain is in red hot form. Along with other young players such as Prabhsimran Singh, the 2023 version of PBKS is aiming for the top spot. At present, PBKS is at number 5 in the points table.

