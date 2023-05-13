scorecardresearch
IPL 2023, SRH vs LSG live score: Markram, Singh look to go beyond powerplay shocks | SRH – 73/2

SRH vs LSG Live Updates, IPL Match 58 news: Yash Thakur gets Rahul Tripathi!

Written by Surabhi Pandey
Updated:
SRH vs LSG Live Updates, IPL, IPL 2023
SRH vs LSG Live SCORE: Sunrisers and Super Giants have faced each other twice before and, on both occasions, Lucknow have posted comfortable wins.
SRH vs LSG LIVE UPDATES: IPL’s weekend doubleheaders are here! In the IPL match no. 58 today, Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants. The match begins shortly at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in ‘City of Nizams’.

Indian Premier League, 2023Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad   13 May 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad 73/2 (8.0)

vs

Lucknow Super Giants  

BatsmanRB
Anmolpreet Singh35 25
Aiden Markram *7 6
BowlersORWKT
Yudhvir Singh *3241
Amit Mishra160

Play In Progress ( Day – Match 58 ) Sunrisers Hyderabad elected to bat

There are some changes in the playing XI of both sides. While Sanvir Singh makes way in the playing sqaud of SRH, LSG will see Yudhvir Singh and Prerak Mankad playing today.These players are replacing Mohsin Khan and Deepak Hooda.

Here are live updates from SRH vs LSG IPL match:

Live Updates
16:11 (IST) 13 May 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE: It’s hot, very hot in Hyderabad!

Nope, we are not talking about the IPL madness! The current temperature in Hyderabad right now is 39 degree C and feels like 58 degrees!

16:07 (IST) 13 May 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE: Powerplay done, Tripathi gone!

Aiden Markram is batting now after Yash Thakur sent Rahul Tripathi packing. Can skipper Markram pile up more runs without losing wickets?

15:59 (IST) 13 May 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE: Avesh Khan hammered!

Sunrisers score 18 off the last over of Avesh Khan! With those brilliant boundaries, Tripathi and Singh are totally in the attack mode

15:49 (IST) 13 May 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE: Avg first innings score

If we look at the last 10 matches, the average score at the Hyderabad Stadium has been 176 in the first innings.

15:46 (IST) 13 May 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE: Abhishek Sharma OUT!

That review gives breakthrough wicket to LSG. Abhishek Sharma departs after scoring just 7 runs. He has not scored much in Hyderabad if we look at SRH's home games. No luck today either! SRH are one down. Rahul Tripathi is here to bat.

15:42 (IST) 13 May 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE: Has Markram struck a lottery?

There was a time when it was said that not just catches win matches but winning toss is winning half the battle. But the uncertainty of IPL has somewhat mitigated the importance of toss. But today's match has a different back story. If we look at past records, Lucknow Super Giants have been woefully erratic when it comes to chasing and winning matches. In their IPL history so far, LSG have won just 4 matches after successful chase. So has Aiden Markram won the match lottery already? Or can Krunal Pandya change it?

15:34 (IST) 13 May 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE: Impact subs for Lucknow Super Giants

Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Arpit Guleria

15:33 (IST) 13 May 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE: Impact subs for Sunrisers

Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Marco Jansen

15:31 (IST) 13 May 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE: Let the game begin!

Yudhvir SIngh is bowling the first over and Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma have opened for the Sunrisers!

15:29 (IST) 13 May 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE: Orange Army high on Jaipur win

Remember Jaipur hiest! SRH are high on that win over RR when they chased down that 200+ target for the first time in their IPL history.

15:23 (IST) 13 May 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE: Overseas players of Sunrisers

Skipper AIden Markram, Heintich Klaasen, Glenn Philips and Fazalhaq Farooqi are the overseas players of SRH.

15:22 (IST) 13 May 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE: Here are overseas players of Lucknow Super Giants

Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Stoinis are the overseas players for LSG

15:20 (IST) 13 May 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE: Presenting the playing XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (skipper), Heinrich Klaasen(wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

15:17 (IST) 13 May 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE: Here’s the playing XI of Lucknow Super Giants

Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya(ccaptain), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan

15:06 (IST) 13 May 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE: Sunrisers opt to bat first

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of SRH vs LSG live match. The news from the middle is that home team has won the toss and skipper Aiden Markram has decided to bat first.

First published on: 13-05-2023 at 14:50 IST

Stock Market