IPL 2023, SRH vs LSG live score: Markram, Singh look to go beyond powerplay shocks | SRH – 73/2

SRH vs LSG LIVE UPDATES: IPL’s weekend doubleheaders are here! In the IPL match no. 58 today, Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants. The match begins shortly at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in ‘City of Nizams’.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 13 May 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad 73/2 (8.0) vs Lucknow Super Giants Batsman R B Anmolpreet Singh 35 25 Aiden Markram * 7 6 Bowlers O R WKT Yudhvir Singh * 3 24 1 Amit Mishra 1 6 0 Play In Progress ( Day – Match 58 ) Sunrisers Hyderabad elected to bat

There are some changes in the playing XI of both sides. While Sanvir Singh makes way in the playing sqaud of SRH, LSG will see Yudhvir Singh and Prerak Mankad playing today.These players are replacing Mohsin Khan and Deepak Hooda.

Here are live updates from SRH vs LSG IPL match:

