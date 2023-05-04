IPL 2023 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Preview: Weather, Pitch Report, Probable Playing XI

IPL Latest News Today: Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the reverse fixture match in ‘City of Charminar’ today. The ‘Orange Army’ will host the Knights for IPL match 47 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal at 7:30 pm. This match is very important for both teams as it is a chance for them to snap two crucial points to stay alive in the playoff race. This year’s campaign for both Sunrisers and Knights have remained somewhat subdued as they both remain in the bottom half of the points table. In such a scenario, every match is a must-win for both teams. Because with each win, they will earn those points that will help them keep their candidature secure in the playoff stage of the IPL tournament. So without further ado, here’s a look at the top talking points of SRH vs KKR match today:

1: What’s the venue of SRH vs KKR match today?

As we said before, this is the reverse fixture. So, as against the last match, which was played at the Eden Gardens, this match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. This is the home ground for Sunrisers Hyderabad. While the TV broadcast of the match is being done by the Star Network, the livestreaming of the SRV vs KKR 2023 match will be done by the official partners, Jio Cinema. Having won their last game against Delhi Capitals, SRH is definitely in upbeat mood and would like to continue their winning journey.

2: What’s the weather forecast for Hyderabad today?

Unlike the CSK vs LSG match that was called off due to heavy rains in Lucknow, the weather forecast for Hyderabad remains rain-free. It’s 33 degree C at present and the minimum temperature would go to 23 degree C. Will it rain? With 50 per cent humidity in the air, there are some chances of light showers. The head-to-head IPL records of the SRH vs KKR matches show that KKR have won 15 times, whereas SRH have defeated them in 9 games.

3: What pitch says?

The Hyderabad stadium has flat pitch and it gets slower as the match progresses. There’s ample chance for spinners from both sides to take the crucial wickets and change the game. In this season of IPL, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has been the epicenter for four showdowns. The average first innings score on this pitch has been somewhere around 170. The team that has batted first have won three out of four games here in Hyderabad. Hence, chances are that the side winning toss may opt to bat first.

4: The Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad

RA Tripathi, M Markande, AJ Hosein, Mayank Agarwal, Umran Malik, Abdul Samad, AK Markram(Captain), Abhishek Sharma, HC Brook, H Klaasen (wicketkeeper), B Kumar

Kolkata Knight Riders

RK Singh, Shardul Thakur, SP Narine, H Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Varun Chakravarthy, AD Russell, VR Iyer, D Wiese, N Rana(Captain), Narayan Jagadeesan