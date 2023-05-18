IPL 2023, SRH vs RCB Match Predication: Pitch report, how and where to watch the game

SRH vs RCB Match Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is all set face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 65th match of the IPL today. Currently at the fifth position in the points table with 12 points, the match is very important for Virat Kohli’s boys in order to qualify for the play-off matches.

Notably, while RCB need to win both their matches to remain in the tournament, SRH is already out of the play-off berth. Hyderabad is currently languishing in the ninth position in the table with eight points.

Also read: IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals shine as Punjab Kings’ playoff dreams shatter in sensational clash | Match Report

Kohli will look to come back to form after his poor performances in the last two matches. While he could manage only 18 runs against Rajasthan Royals, the former India skipper was out for 1 run against Mumbai Indians. He will certainly look to get some runs not only for himself but also for his team’s cause.

On the other hand, RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis is in excellent form with the bat and is currently holding the top position with 631 runs from 12 matches at an average of 57.36 so far. Kohli is the next highest scorer of the team so far with 438 runs at an average of 39.81. He also has six fiftees under his belt so far. Apart from Kohli and Du Plessis, the focus will be on Glenn Maxwell, who has also scored five half centuries in the tournament so far.

Where is the venue?

The match will be played in Hyderabad today and will start at 7:30 pm.

How and where to watch

The match will be telecast live at Star Sports Network across the country. Fans can also check the number of websites to check scores, including this one.

Also read: PBKS vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals shatter Punjab’s playoff hopes, beat PBKS by 15 runs

Pitch report

According to crictracker.com, the pitch is today’s match is expected to be flat and helpful for batsmen. The outfield is expected to be fast which may help batsmen big shots. The team that wins the toss may look to bat first.

SRH will also try to win today’s match and make some mark having lost the previous match against Gujarat Titans by 34 runs. The team’s head coach, Brian Lara, had also expressed his disappointment after the match. The Aiden Markram-led side will also look to win the match today in order to prove a point.