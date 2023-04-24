IPL 2023, SRH vs DC Match Preview: Weather, Pitch Report and Probable Playing XI

SRH vs DC: Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to take on Delhi Capitals on April 24, Monday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Both the teams have not been doing so good in this IPL season and therefore, it is expected that SRH and DC will do their best to give each other a hard time at the field.

Let’s dive into the weather and pitch conditions to break down which team has the chances of winning.

SRH vs DC – Weather Report

According to weather.com, the weather in Hyderabad is predicted to be sunny in the afternoon, but partly cloudy during the evening. And considering the IPL match starts at 7:30 pm, that might not be good news. Humidity is predicted to hover around 68%.

SRH vs DC – Pitch Report

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is popular for having flat tracks, according to a report by cricketaddictor.com. However, it has been observed that it helps slow bowlers as the game progresses further. There is also some help for spinners on this pitch track. The chasing teams at this pitch have had a good amount of success.

SRH vs DC – Probable XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Philip Salt, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar