IPL 2023 schedule OUT! Defending champions Gujarat Titans to face Chennai Super Kings in IPL opener on March 31st

Indian Premier League (IPL) Latest News: The stage is set for the return of the coolest cricket carnival on this planet. The BCCI announced the complete schedule of the Indian Premier League on Friday. The 2023 tournament will begin with an exciting opener on March 31st. This match will see the showdown between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time trophy winners Chennai Super Kings.

The GT vs CSK match will be played out in Ahmedabad, the BCCI schedule said. Led by maverick all-rounder Hardik Pandya, the Gujarat Titans made a stellar debut in the season by winning the last year’s IPL tournament.

According to the official schedule announced by the Board of Cricket Control of India, this year’s IPL will see 52 round-robin matches in total. The season’s first double-header would be played out between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in Mohali and Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants in Uttar Pradesh’s capital city on April 1st.

For all IPL fans, the weekends will be extra fun as all double-headers are slotted for Saturdays and Sundays. Whereas the weekdays would see one match only. The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans May 21st faceoff in Bengaluru would conclude the league matches in this season.

In the last edition of the IPL, the matches were played in Ahmedabad, Pune and Mumbai. This year, however, the league matches will be played in home and away format. This means that seven matches will be played by each team on the home ground and seven matches in away format during the league stage.

The BCCI says that the league stage will see 70 matches scheduled in 12 locations over the period of 52 days.

On the weekends, which will have double-headers, game 1 will begin at 3:30 pm and game 2 will begin at 7:30 pm respectively. This season, there will be 18 double-headers, the BCCI officials said. The BCCI says that the IPL fixtures for the play-offs and the grand finale will be announced later. The IPL 2023 finale will be played out on May 28, the officials confirmed on Friday.