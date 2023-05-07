scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

IPL 2023: RR vs SRH Match Preview – Venue, pitch report, probable Playing XI and more

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals would roll up their sleeves to win the match that will keep their hopes for qualification alive, while Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Hyderabad look to advance upon themselves by improving their batting performance.

Written by Sports Desk
IPL, IPL 2023, RR vs SRH, match preview, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, Cricket, Indian Premier League
IPL 2023: RR vs SRH Match Preview.

IPL 2023 RR vs SRH: Another day, but not another game. For cricket lovers, Sunday is going to be a blazing battle in the evening as Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to lock horns in their next match, 52, of IPL 2023 this evening (May 7). Royals will rule the roost or ‘Sun’ will shine at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur — people are eagerly waiting to witness the fixture. 

RR and SRH will try their best to win the high-octane battle in the backdrop of losses against Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively. Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals would roll up their sleeves to win the match that will keep their hopes for qualification alive, while Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Hyderabad look to advance upon themselves by improving their batting performance. 

Also Read

Out of 10 matches played in IPL 2023 so far, RR bagged five victories scoring 10 points, but lost five matches. SRH has played nine matches in IPL 2023 so far. They have won three games and lost six. 

Also Read

Pitch report

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch is billed to be bowling friendly for both pacers and spinners. It is reported that the surface of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium gets better for batting as the fixture advances. The team batting second has had impressive records. 

Also Read

RR vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C&WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik    

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 07-05-2023 at 14:49 IST

Stock Market