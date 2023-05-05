IPL 2023, RR vs GT Match Prediction: Weather, Pitch Report, Probable Playing XI

IPL 2023 Match 48, RR vs GT Match Prediction: The match 48 of the ongoing Indian Premier League will be played out between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at 7:30 pm today. As part of the second phase of the league matches, this is also a reverse fixture. That means that as opposed to the last match where Rajasthan Royals played in Ahmedabad, Sanju Samson & co will host the Titans in Jaipur today. While previous records show that GT have an edge over the RR, Samson’s squad defeated Hardik Pandya & co in the first encounter of this season of IPL.

1: What’s the venue of GT vs RR match today?

Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium will see the faceoff between these two teams today. This is the homeground of Rajasthan Royals and skipper Samson will try to utilise the home advantage in this match. AT present, Gujarat Titans are the table toppers having won six matches out of nine games. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, is placed on number 4 having won five out of nine games in this season of the Indian Premier League.

2: What’s the weather forecast for Jaipur today?

The weather forecast for Jaipur is clear sky with no chance of rain. The temperature would remain between the range of 32-35 degree C. Partly cloudy sky would give some relief but there are no chances of rain disrupting the match today.

3: What pitch says?

This pitch has helped both batters and bowlers. So, in simpler terms, the toss won’t matter much. With an average first innings score of 138, the Jaipur stadium may not witness a high-scoring drama. Spinners will have an advantage on this pitch.

4: The Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals

Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Sanju Samson(skipper), Trent Boult

Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya (skipper), Noor Ahmad, DA Miller, MM Sharma, A Manohar, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, R Tewatia, (wicketkeeper), Rashid Khan, M Shami