IPL 2023, RCB vs RR Match Preview – Weather, Pitch Report & Probable Playing XI

RCB vs RR Weather, Pitch Report and Probable XIs: Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 23, Sunday. The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 3:00 pm IST.

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. The Live streaming of the game will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

RCB vs RR: Weather Report

The temperature in Bengaluru is expected to hover around 32 degree celcius during the day and fall to 21 degree celcius during the night, according to weather.com. Humidity is predicted to be 53% in the afternoon and rise to 74% at night.

RCB vs RR: Pitch Report

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has proven to have a batter-friendly pitch. Bowlers have had a particularly hard time at this pitch. The battle between RCB and RR is expected to be a high-scoring one. However, RCB will go against RR in the afternoon so bowlers will not have to face the impact of dew.

RCB vs RR: Probable XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.