IPL 2023: RCB vs RR Match Preview – Venue, pitch report, probable Playing XI and more

IPL 2023: RCB vs RR Match Preview: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are all set to square off with Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the match number 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The two sides appear to be exuding their confidence to lock their horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur today (Sunday)at 3:30 pm.

RCB and RR are heading into the next IPL game with contrasting results in the previous game. RCB were defeated by Mumbai Indians while RR bagged a win in their last game against KKR, with the help of Yashasvi Jaiswal’s brilliance with the bat. In order to obtain a spot in the playoffs, today’s IPL match is quite crucial for both RCB and RR.

Also Read Punjab keep playoff hope alive after Kotla win, Delhi knocked out

Royal Challengers Bangalore are a notch away from getting eliminated from the top-tier league. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals will have to grab two points to reach top three in the IPL points table.

Pitch report

The pitch of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur may be on the slower side. On this surface spinners are likely to take advantage. As per cricket experts, the score around 170-190 could be competitive. The side who wins the toss could elect to field first.

IPL 2023: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal