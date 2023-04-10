IPL 2023 RCB Vs LSK Match Preview: Here’s all about the weather, pitch report and playing XI

The 15th IPL match of the year is going to take place today, April 10th at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Kerala. After suffering a humiliating defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous match, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be facing the Lucknow Super Giants today. The Super Giants have started their campaign with two victories and are looking strong, but they will have a tough time against the home team, led by Faf du Plessis.

In order to win their second match of the season, Royal Challengers Bangalore needs to improve their batting. After a good start by both du Plessis and Kohli, their batting unit collapsed after they were dismissed. Other than David Willey, the bowling attack looked pale.

Despite the poor form of KL Rahul, the team has a good chance of winning the match. Mark Wood is expected to return to the playing XI, while South Africa’s Quinton de Kock is likely to open the innings with him. Kyle Mayers is the most likely choice at the number three position.

RCB Vs LSK: Venue and Time

The match will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru and will start at 7.30 PM. The match will be telecasted by Star Sports and streamed free by JioCinema.

RCB Vs LSK : Pitch Report

The pitch at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to assist the batting, and a high-scoring match is likely to be on the cards. Any score over 180 will be ideal, and the captain should choose to bowl first. The highest temperature in Chennai in the evening will be 24 degrees Celcius. There are 5 per cent chances of rainfall today according to weather.com.

RCB vs LSG Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel.

Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi