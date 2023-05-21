IPL 2023 RCB vs GT Match Preview: Venue, weather report, pace of pitch, probable Playing XI and other details

IPL 2023 RCB vs GT Match Preview: Rolling on the straightforward path to the Indian Premier League playoffs, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is all set to square off with table topper Gujrat Titans (GT) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday, May 21. For Faf du Plessis and his team, a win in today’s match will more or less secure them in the top-four.

With thumping wins in their previous matches, RCB look confident to keep the momentum for the playoff qualification. Virat Kohli, De Plessis and Glenn Maxwell are in solid form who can set the tone for winning the match.

Defending champion Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, appear once again like a champion team as they have shown top-notch performance with consistency throughout the ongoing season of IPL. Power Play batting led by Shubman Gill has been explosive and on bowling side also GT has been lethal.

IPL RCB vs GT Pitch Report:

M Chinnaswamy Stadium is billed to a balanced pitch. As per cricket experts, bowling first could be the right decision.

IPL RCB vs GT Weather Report:

The Bengaluru weather is reported to be cloudy. The temperature may hover around 33 degrees Celsius on the match day. Humidity is reported to be 26 percent with the wind speed of 5.1 km/h.

IPL RCB vs GT Match Details:

Time: 7:30 PM

Date: Sunday, May 21

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

IPL RCB vs GT Probable Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1.Faf du Plessis(C), 2. Virat Kohli, 3. Glenn Maxwell, 4. Mahipal Lomror, 5. Anuj Rawat(WK), 6. Shahbaz Ahmed, 7. Michael Bracewell, 8. Wayne Parnell, 9. Karn Sharma, 10. Harshal Patel, 11. Mohammed Siraj

Gujarat Titans: 1.Wriddhiman Saha(WK), 2. Shubman Gill, 3. Sai Sudharsan, 4. Hardik Pandya(C), 5. David Miller, 6. Dasun Shanaka, 7. Rahul Tewatia, 8. Rashid-Khan, 9. Mohammed Shami, 10. Noor Ahmad, 11. Mohit Sharma