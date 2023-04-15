IPL 2023 RCB vs DC Match Preview: Will the pitch favour DC this time? Know weather report, probable playing XI here

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Match 20: Royal Challengers Bangalore is set to host Delhi Capitals at Bangalore’s Chinnaswamy Stadium today. The match will begin at 3:30 pm with the toss to be held at 3:00 pm. This is going to be the 20th match of the 16th IndianPremier League (IPL).

Delhi Capitals, which is led by David Warner, is yet to win a match in the ongoing IPL season, and this has led them to being the last one on the points table. Things aren’t really good for Royal Challengers as they suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Lucknow in their last match.

RCB is being led by Faf du Plessis and a loss at this point will again peg them back in the points table. Currently, they are placed at seventh. So this being a crucial game for both teams, is indeed going to be an interesting match to watch.

IPL 2023 RCB vs DC: Weather and Pitch Report

According to weather.com, the temperature in Bangalore is set to soar to 34 degree celsius in the afternoon. There has been absolutely no likelihood of rainfall and not much humidity either.

The humidity could be enough to make an impact on the pitch. Chinnaswamy stadium is one of the high scoring venues in India. According to cricketaddictor, the stadium has small ground dimensions which makes it a chasing ground. The report further states that team captains usually prefer to chase at this venue because of the dew coming in the evening.

IPL 2023 RCB vs DC: When and Where to watch

You can catch the live-stream of the match on the JioCinema app and website. RCB vs DC will also be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

IPL 2023 RCB vs DC: Probable Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing 11: Faf du Plessis(Captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj.

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: David Warner (Captain), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Abhishek Porel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman and Anrich Nortje.