IPL 2023 – RCB vs DC match preview: Venue, pitch report and probable Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Delhi Capitals in IPL’s match 50 tonight. The match will be played out at Arun Jaitley Stadium, the home ground of DC. RCB would aim for the win as it will help them to secure a place in top 4 of the IPL points table.

The current rankings of the IPL 2023 points table shows that RCB are at number 5 and DC are at the bottom of the points table. Both teams are in a must-win situation as the battle for playoffs intensifies! Both RCB and DC are heading into the match at Kotla after winning their last games. While RCB won the match against Lucknow Super Giants, DC surprised many by defeating defending champs and table toppers Gujarat Titans.

The pitch at Kotla tends to be slow. So don’t expect a high-scoring match in Delhi. However, it can still be a last-ball thriller. The toss will be crucial as the team chasing the target has better chances. Hence, the side winning the toss may field first. Usually, on this pitch, anything above 190 is a challenging target.

DC’s Probable Playing XI

Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Ripal Patel, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Philip Salt (wk), Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav

RCB’s Probable Playing XI

Glenn Maxwell, Karn Sharma, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Virat Kohli, Wanindu Hasaranga