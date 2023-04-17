IPL 2023 RCB vs CSK Match Preview: Royal Challengers in head-to-head competition with CSK – Weather, Pitch Report & Full Squad

RCB vs CSK: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be taking on Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on April 17. The toss will take place at 7:00 pm and the match will commence at 7:30 pm IST.

RCB vs CSK game will be the 24th match of this IPL season. This is going to be an intersting watch as both teams have won two matches in IPL 2023. While Chennai Super Kings stand at the fifth position in the points table, RCB on the other hand, is placed at seventh. RCB really needs to up their ante tonight if they want to move up the ladder.

RCB vs CSK: Weather Report

The temperature is expected to drop to 29 degree celcius during the start of the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, according to a weather.com report. There are no chances of rainfall, so fans can tak a sigh of relief there. Humidity is at 20%, as per the report.

RCB vs CSK: Pitch Report

The surface of M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore favours the batsmen as the boundaries range between 55-58 meters behind the square, according to cricketaddictor.com. Spinners might gain some luck with the wickets but otherwise it’s going to be a challenge for whichever team does the bowling.

RCB vs CSK: Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, David Willey, Anuj Rawat, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana, Sisanda Magala, Akash Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Ambati Rayudu, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu