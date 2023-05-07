RR vs SRH, IPL 2023 LIVE: A royal win for Rajasthan or rising Sun for Hyderabad? All bets are off!

RR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals will be tackling Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This is 52nd game of the IPL season 2023. The toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST and the match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Both Rajsthan and Hyderabad have lost their previous matches to Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively in IPL 2023. So it is imperative that both teams will be giving their best to turn their luck around and climb up the points table.

Royals are currently placed at the fourth position of the points table in this IPL season, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently placed on the nith spot. Naturally, Hyderabad has much more at stake and fans are expecting a tought fight from their side against the Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan have played ten matches in IPL 2023 and won five matches while Sunrisers have played nine matches, out of which they managed to win just three of them. If we go into the history of IPL, both teams have played 17 matches against each other where Royals have won 9 games and Sunrisers have won 8.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 07 May 2023 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 52 ) Match begins at 7:30 pm

RR vs SRH: Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root Singh, Litton Das

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

IPL 2023, RR vs SRH LIVE: You can catch the live-stream of Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on JioCinema app and website. The game will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network. You can also keep watching this corner to get the full live coverage of the match.

18:18 (IST) 7 May 2023 RR vs SRH Live: When is the toss? The toss is set to take place at 7:00 pm IST. Stay tuned with us as we bring to you live updates from the RR vs SRH match tonight. 17:36 (IST) 7 May 2023 RR vs SRH Live: Welcome to our live blog! Hola and welcome to our live blog! Tonight, we bring to you full live coverage of the battle between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad! Keep watching this corner for live happenings and score updates!

