RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Live Score Updates: Dhawan, Samson eye consecutive victory in Guwahati showdown

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Live Score Updates: Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium will host its first-ever IPL game as Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals face Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings in match number 8 at 7:30 pm today. Both teams started the IPL 2023 season with an amazing start. While RR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their home game, PBKS beat KKR in a rain-hit match on Saturday.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 05 April 2023 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 8 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

RR holds a slight edge over PBKS in both batting and bowling attacks. But one should never forget that this is T20 and tables can turn anytime. At present, RR is number 2 in the points table thanks to its clinical NRR. PBKS is at number 5 with an NRR of +0.440. Both teams have 2 points each. The win at Barsapara will take them right at the top along with defending champions Gujarat Titans that beat Delhi Capitals in Qila Kotla yesterday.

As this is a ‘home’ match for RR, Sanju Samson would like to score a thumping victory to cement the team’s position. Last year, RR finished as runner-up after they lost the trophy to debutant Gujarat Titans in the Ahmedabad final.

Stay with us as we bring you live action from today’s RR vs PBKS match and more from the IPL universe:

Live Updates