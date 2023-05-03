IPL 2023 – Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Preview: Weather, Pitch Report, Probable Playing XI

IPL Latest News Today: Rohit Sharma’s ‘Paltan’ is coming to Mohali and would like to avenge the Wankhede defeat as it takes on Punjab Kings in the IPL match 46 today. It is bound to be a high-scoring affair as the Mohali pitch is said to be a batter’s heaven. So can Arshdeep Singh repeat his magnificent stump-breaking feat or will Mumbai Indians continue their winning streak in Mohali today? Here’s all you need to know about PBKS vs MI match preview:

1: What’s the venue of PBKS vs MI match today?

This IPL match will commence at 7:30 pm followed by the toss at 7:00 pm at Mohali’s Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium. This is the home ground for Punjab Kings and previous records suggest that the Kings haven’t been that lucky on the home turf.

2: What’s the weather forecast for Mohali today?

With humidity hovering over 75-80 per cent, rain may play spoilsport today. The temperature will be somewhere in the range of 20-22 degrees C in the evening. The chances of rain will play a key factor in today’s toss also.

3: What pitch says?

This is a flat pitch, which guarantees mega numbers on the scoreboard. The last match played out in Mohali was PBKS vs LSG and it witnessed 458 runs in total! So, we will see some ace batting and bowlers will be under pressure to restrict the run flow. The average first innings score on this pitch is around 190 or so. While the second innings average is in excess of 200.

4: The Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings

Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Atharva Taide, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar

Mumbai Indians

Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma (captain), Arshad Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith,

What happened in the last match?

Both Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians are upbeat on the back of wins in their previous matches. While Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings in a high-scoring drama, Mumbai Indians had beaten Rajasthan Royals in the last match.