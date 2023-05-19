IPL 2023: PBKS vs RR Match Preview – Venue, pace of pitch, probable Playing XI and more

IPL 2023 PBKS vs RR Match Preview: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has now reached a significant phase of the league. Today’s, May 19, match is a must-win game for both sides to stay alive for securing a playoff spot. Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 66 of the IPL 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala on Friday.

PBKS and RR will play today carrying the burden of losing their previous matches. Rajasthan Royals faced huge defeat of 112 runs against RCB.

Notably, Rajasthan came here after a heavy defeat of 112 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Shikar Dhawan – led PBKS will have to do some miracle to reach near fourth spot in the point table as their run rate is negative. RCB and RR today face off for the second time in this season of IPL. In the previous match, Punjab Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by 5 runs.

IPL 2023 PBKS vs RR: Pitch report

The pitch of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium Dharamsala is known for favouring fast bowlers, if they maintain right lengths especially in the powerplay. Chasing runs could be difficult as the bowlers can get swing in the second innings. Short boundaries could give benefits to batters.

IPL 2023 PBKS vs RR: Probable XIs

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Joe Root, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.