IPL 2023 PBKS vs RCB – Weather, Pitch Report and Full Squad details here

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 Match Preview: Punjab Kings are set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at 3:30 pm IST on April 20. The match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. This is going to be Match no. 26 of IPL 2023 season.

While RCB had lost their last match against Chennai Super Kings, PBKS on the other hand won their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants. Punjab Kings are currently placed fifth on the points table whereas Royal Challenger are placed at number seven.

Let’s figure out how the weather and pitch are going to work for this game.

PBKS vs RCB – Weather Report

According to weather.com, Mohali is predicted to have partly cloudy weather at 30 degree celcius. Bad news for IPL 2023 fans is that there are chances for rainfall to spoil today’s game. However, the chances of rainfall are only 10%, so even if it rains, the game could end with a definitive result with a match winner.

PCKS vs RCB – Pitch Report

According to cricketaddictor, Mohali’s pitch initially favours for the bowlers but turns batter-freindly as the game progresses. Early assistance for quick bowlers is on offer during the initial overs. There could be very little support for the spinners on this track.

PBKS vs RCB – Full Squad

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell