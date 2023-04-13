IPL 2023 PBKS Vs GT Match Preview: Weather, Pitch Report and Probable Playing XI 

Sikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings is all set to meet Gujarat Titans at the home grounds of IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Gujarat Titans (GT) suffered a crushing defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders and its star batsman Rinku Singh who pulled five six stunts in the final over of their last match.

Punjab Kings lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last match even when the captain Dhawan made impressive 99-run innings. Both teams will be looking to bounce back when they face off at the IS Bindra Stadium in Punjab on April 13.

Hardik Pandya is expected to lead the Gujarat Titans team while Liam Livingstone will be available for Punjab. The form of players such as Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar will help the team win the match. Kagiso Rabada is also likely to make his debut of the season.

PBKS vs GT Match Details

The 18th IPL match of the season between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans will be held at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, from 7.30 PM onwards. The toss takes place half an hour before the match.

The match will be telecasted by Star Sports and streamed by JioCinemas.

PBKS vs GT Pitch & Weather Report

The pitch at the PCA Stadium is expected to offer both a good batting and bowling track. The Pacers will certainly get some purchase from the wicket. The winning captain of the toss should choose to bowl first and aim for a total of over 210. The last IPL game that was played at this venue saw the team batting first score 191 runs in the first innings. Shikhar Dhawan has had a good performance record in this field.

The temperature will hover around 21 degrees Celcius in the evening at Mohali. There is 43 per cent humidity in the air, 15km/hour wind speed and very less chance of precipitation. The conditions are ideal for a match and it is expected to be a full game today.

PBKS vs GT Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings (PBKS):

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans (GT):

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph