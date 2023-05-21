scorecardresearch
IPL 2023 MI vs SRH Match Preview: Venue, weather report, pace of pitch, probable Playing XI and more

Written by Sports Desk
IPL 2023 MI vs SRH Match Preview: Mumbai Indians players pose for a photograph during a practice session ahead of the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

IPL 2023 MI vs SRH Match Preview: In the ongoing 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, Sunday, May 21, will witness the record time winner Mumbai Indians (MI) locking horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium at 3.30pm. The afternoon match is all set to unveil an absolute thriller as people want to see what fortune brings for the Mumbai-based side. 

This match is paramount for the Mumbai Indians as they will have to not only beat Sunrisers Hyderabad but also to improve run rate in order to qualify for the playoffs as RCB is just behind them in the race.

SRH, on the other hand,are already out of the playoff race as they have played poor cricket in the current season of the IPL. Sunrisers Hyderabad is now at  the bottom of the IPL points table. 

IPL 2023 MI vs SRH weather report: 

As per weather prediction, the average temperature will hover around 32-35.  

IPL 2023 MI vs SRH: Pitch report

The pitch of Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, is considered batter-friendly for players. It is expected that batters could dominate here and a high-scoring match is on the cards. 

IPL 2023 MI vs SRH match details:

Venue – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Start time – 3:30 PM IST

Match date – 21st May 2023

Match – Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023, Match 69

IPL 2023 MI vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy

First published on: 21-05-2023 at 10:41 IST

Stock Market