IPL 2023 MI vs RR Match Preview: Where to watch? Pitch report and probable playing XI

As the Mumbai Indians gear up to face off against the Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, it’s hard to ignore the significance of this match. This Sunday night, the IPL will celebrate its 1000th match, and it’s only fitting that the league’s most successful team will be taking on the inaugural champions.

But the stakes are even higher than the milestone occasion itself. For the Mumbai Indians, their death bowling has been a particular cause for concern, with the last two matches seeing them concede a staggering 96 runs in the last 30 balls against Punjab Kings and 70 runs off the last 24 balls against defending champions Gujarat Titans. To stand a chance against the Rajasthan Royals, the Mumbai Indians will need to raise their game, both in terms of their top-order performance and their team spirit.

The Rajasthan Royals are currently sitting second on the table, with some incredible performances under their belt, including a one-sided victory over the Chennai Super Kings. Despite a couple of recent losses, the team led by Sanju Samson has been firing on all cylinders and delivering consistently in all areas of the game. This clash promises to be an electrifying encounter, with two top teams battling it out for victory on a historic occasion.

IPL 2023 MI vs RR: Probable XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendoff, Jofra Archer

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult

IPL 2023 MI vs RR: When and where to watch?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST. The match will be televised on the Star Sports Network. And it will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

IPL 2023 MI vs RR: Pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium’s pitch has a history of high-scoring battles in limited-over formats. Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals are expected to face a similar outcome as the surface favours batting. Pacers will benefit from good bounce and swing with the new ball, while spinners can make use of middle overs. The dew factor may aid the chasing team, making the toss crucial in deciding the game’s fate.