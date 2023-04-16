IPL 2023 MI vs KKR Match Preview: Will Mumbai rainfall spoil the game today? All about weather, pitch & probable playing XI

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Another day, another nailbiter! Mumbai Indians are set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders today on April 16, SUnday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It is interesting to note that KKR have won two out of four games in this IPL season and are placed fourth on the points table. MI on the other hand had their first win in this IPL season a few days ago and are now placed second-last on the points table.

The pressure to defend and perform is more on Mumbai Indians. A head-scratcher fight is expected on the field between the two teams. The match will begin at 3:30 pm and the toss will take place at 3:00 pm.

IPL 2023 MI vs KKR: Weather Report

According to a weather.com report, Mumbai will be sunny and extremely humid today. The temperature will reportedly hover between 33-34 degree celsius. There is no chance of rain, so fans can take a sigh of relief there.

IPL 2023 MI vs KKR: Pitch Report

Wankhede Stadium’s pitch has always been batter-friendly. Teams usually end up with high scores on this ground with short boundaries. Early on in the game, bowlers might have very little assistance. So whichever team wins the toss today, will most likely look forward to bat first.

IPL 2023 MI vs KKR: Probable Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma – Captain, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Tilak Varma, Arshad Khan, Nehal Wadhera, Jason Behrendorff, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Tim David

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana- Captain, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Narayan Jagadeesan, Rinku Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy