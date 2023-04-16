IPL 2023 Live Score, MI vs KKR Scorecard: All bets on KKR’s strong batting unit as MI hope to maintain winning record! Ready for the blockbuster?

IPL 2023 Live, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Score Updates: The world is set to witness the blockbuster battle between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) today on April 16 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will commence at 3:30 pm and the toss will take place at 3:00 pm IST.

Mumbai Indians won their last match against the Delhi Capitals and it was their first win of this IPL season. The team is struggling to find its ground with the batting unit, especially when there are injury concerns lingering like the one with Jofra Archer.

Even Suryakumar Yadav is yet to launch a solid attack with his set of batting skills. Looks like all hopes are going to be tied to Rohit Sharma and probably Ishan Kishan to show some magic moves.

Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand have batters who are spinning fire for the team since past few games. KKR have won two matches out of the four played in IPL 2023. With the likes of Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and skipper Nitish Rana, KKR is expected to walk away victorious from this one.

You can watch the live streaming of MI vs KKR on the JioCinema app and website. The game will also be broadcasted on Star Sports Network. You can also watch this corner and stay connected with financialexpress.com for live coverage of the MI vs KKR IPL 2023 match today.

Live Updates

IPL 2023 MI vs KKR Live Updates: Keep watching this corner as we bring to you live coverage of Mumbai Indians battling Kolkata Knight Riders today at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

