IPL 2023: MI vs GT Match Preview – Pace of pitch, playoffs and probable Playing XI

As the day advances into the evening, the fizzy Friday will cork up the talents of cricketing titans. For cricket lovers, it is get, set and go spirit as the 57th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will this evening, 7:30pm, feature the clash between Mumbai Indian and Gujarat Titans at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans locked their horns earlier in the IPL 2023, where ‘Kung Fu Pandya’-led team registered a devastating 55-run victory against the brigade of Hitman.

MI currently holds the third position in the points table as they have bagged six victories in 11 matches. Today’s IPL match is quite significant for the Mumbai-based side as the triumph in the game will enhance their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. MI look oozing out confidence as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by outstandingly chasing down a target of 200 runs in merely 16.3 overs with six wickets in hand.

Also Read No-ball call stuns Rajasthan Royals as Sunrisers Hyderabad snatch win in Sunday thriller

With the donning the cap of excellent form and performance, the Gujarat Titans are currently leading the point table and have won eight out their 11 matches. If GT register victory in the high-octane game, they will be the first team who will secure a spot in the playoffs. In their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarta Titans rained their batting prowess, making a scintillating total of 227 runs for the loss of two wickets in 20 overs with imposing 142-run partnership of Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha.

Pace of pitch

For batters, the Wankhede Stadium has been boon as the short boundary makes it conducive for high scoring. Spinners could also have their field-day as the match progresses. The dew factors could add spin to the momentum of the match. The Wankhede Stadium could pitch for the high-scoring game for cricket lovers.

IPL 2023: MI vs GT Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami