Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, IPL 2023: Can host Sunrisers continue their winning streak?

SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have beaten Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous games.

Written by Surabhi Pandey
IPL Live | IPL 2023 | SRH vs MI | Live Cricket Score
IPL 2023, SRH vs MI Live Score Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad are heading to to the game after a thumping victory against KKR.

IPL 2023 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Scorecard Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Mumbai Indians for Tata IPL match 25 today. Both teams have won their last two matches. Today, the Hyderabad game will decide which team will continue its winning streak and which will plummet further on the points table.

Indian Premier League, 2023
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
18 April 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad 

vs

Mumbai Indians  

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 25 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

Talking about current rankings, both teams have four points each with only difference in their positions due to NRR factor. SRH is on number 9 and MI is on number 8 at the moment.

Stay with us as we bring you latest from city of Charminar on SRH vs MI match live updates:

First published on: 18-04-2023 at 17:44 IST

