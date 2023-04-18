Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, IPL 2023: Can host Sunrisers continue their winning streak?

IPL 2023 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Scorecard Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Mumbai Indians for Tata IPL match 25 today. Both teams have won their last two matches. Today, the Hyderabad game will decide which team will continue its winning streak and which will plummet further on the points table.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 18 April 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 25 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

Talking about current rankings, both teams have four points each with only difference in their positions due to NRR factor. SRH is on number 9 and MI is on number 8 at the moment.

Stay with us as we bring you latest from city of Charminar on SRH vs MI match live updates: