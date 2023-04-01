IPL 2023 Match 2 Report: Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs as rain gods show no mercy

Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs over Duckworth Lewis method after heavy rainfall halted the second match of the IPL 2023 on April 1 in Mohali. KKR who had won the toss chose to bowl first.

Punjab Kings managed to score 191/5 where Sri Lankan player Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored a half-century in 32 balls and captain Shikhar Dhawan scored 40 runs from 29 balls.

When KKR came to bat, they were at 146 for 7 in 16 overs when it started raining in Mohali. The dismissal of dangerous Andre Russell (35 off 19 balls) in the 15th over by Sam Curran (1/38) and Arshdeep Singh removing Venkatesh Iyer (34 off 28 balls) in the very next over tilted the par score for Punjab Kings.

Also Read LSG Vs DC LIVE Score IPL 2023

KKR‘s Shardul Thakur and Sunil Narine were batting in the middle, when rain interrupted the match proceedings. Kolkata needed 46 runs to win in the final four overs.

(With Inputs from PTI)