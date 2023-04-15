IPL 2023 LSG Vs PBKS Match Preview: Will Lucknow Super Giants be able to keep momentum? Full details inside

In the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will challenge Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday at Ekana Sports City stadium in Ardonamau, Uttar Pradesh. The match will start at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

In IPL 2023, LSG is unbeaten at home so far and will be keen to maintain its 100% winning record. On the other hand, PBKS has never played a cricket match at this stadium before. In their last two cricket matches, PBKS suffered defeat. Hence, LSG will have the upper hand tonight.

Where to watch?

The high-octane cricket match will be aired on Star Sports Channels [Star Sports 3 (HD), Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1, and Star Sports 1 (HD)]. Also, on Jio Cinema, it will be live-streamed.

Full squads

Lucknow Super Giants:

KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Yudhvir Charak and Naveen ul Haq.

Punjab Kings:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jitesh Sharma(wk), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Gurnoor Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Mohit Rathe, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, and Rahul Chahar.

About Indian Premier League 2023

IPL 2023 tournament will be held between 31 March and 28 May 2023. In total, there will be 70 matches.