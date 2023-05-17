IPL 2023 LSG vs MI Match Report: Definitely a Close Call! Mohsin Khan’s stupendous delivery in final over helps LSG beat MI

Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians got into an exciting and nail-biter of a contest in Lucknow on Tuesday as the hosts won the IPL 2023 encounter by five runs. LSG had scored 177 runs at the loss of 3 wickets in the first innings and had set a winnig target pf 178 for Mumbai Indians. It was Mohsin Khan’s stupendous delivery in the last over as the left-arm pacer defended 11 runs off against the destructive Tim David to hand Lucknow Super Giants a five-run win!

Mumbai Indians had the match in their favour but they dwindled in the second half of the innings to end with 172 for five in 20 overs. Mumbai still remains in contention to enter playoffs despite the loss. Mumbai was off to a good start when Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan came on the field to open for the Indians. Both the players maintained a steady partnership and were going really good when they both fell prey to leggie Ravi Bishnoi in successive overs.

Rohit Sharma scored 37 runs off 25 balls and Ishan Kishan managed to score 59 runs off 39 balls. Suryakumar Yadav was quite dissapointing in the game. A master at extracting runs behind the wicket, he went for his trademark scoop shot off pacer Yash Thakur but ended up hitting it back to the stumps.

Earlier, for Lucknow, Stoinis played a stupendous inning! He smashed eight sixes during the course of the game and shared an 82 run partnership with stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya, who scored 49 and had to retire due to injury.

The situation got worse for Lucknow when Quinton de Kock fell in the seventh over and scored only 16 runs off 15 balls. De Kock went for the drive off a googly from the wily Piyush Chawla but ended up getting caught behind. Mumbai leaked 54 runs in the last three overs.

(With PTI Inputs)