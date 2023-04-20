IPL 2023, PBKS vs RCB Live Score: du Plessis, Kohli’s 100-run opening partnership helps RCB dominate game against Punjab Kings

IPL 2023 Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be taking on Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali today. The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST and the toss will take place at 3:00 pm IST.

Punjab Kings won their last game against Lucknow Super Giants by three wickets while the Royal Challengers lost their last game against Chennai Super Kings. The CSK had won by eight runs. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell were RCB’s star players in the previous game who scored 62 runs and 76 runs respectively in that game.

According to cricketaddictor, RCB and PBKS have played a total of 30 matches against each other in the history of IPL so far. Out of these 30 matches Punjab has won 17 while RCB has won 13 games. Going by the past and recent history, it looks like PBKS is in a storing position. They are already positioned at number 5 in the points table. RCB on the other hand will have to make a quick turnaround with this game if they want to come up the points table. RCB is currently placed at no. 7 in the points table.

In some bad news, the rain could play a spoilsport in today’s game. The temprature is predicted to be at 30 degree ceclius. You can catch the live-stream of PBKS vs RCB game on the Jio Cinema app and website. You can also see the broadcast of the same at Star Sports Network.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 20 April 2023 Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 129/0 (14.5) Bowlers O R WKT Arshdeep Singh 3 25 0 Nathan Ellis * 2.5 32 0 Batsman R B Virat Kohli 57 43 Faf du Plessis * 66 46 Play In Progress ( Day – Match 27 ) Punjab Kings elected to field

16:36 (IST) 20 Apr 2023 PBKS vs RCB IPL Live Score: 50 for Kohli Virat Kohli gets half century off 40 balls. A maximum comes in Ellis' over. RCB 130/0 (15) 16:23 (IST) 20 Apr 2023 PBKS vs RCB IPL Live Score: Economical spell from Chahar Rahul Chahar throws economical over as game breaks into strategic timeout. RCB 108/0 (13) 16:15 (IST) 20 Apr 2023 PBKS vs RCB IPL Live Score: Half-century for du Plessis Half century comes up for Faf du Plessis off 31 balls. The 98-run partnership with Kohli takes RCB scoreboard forward. RCB 98/0 (11) 16:06 (IST) 20 Apr 2023 PBKS vs RCB IPL Live Score: Standing strong Faf du Plessis (37) ends the 8th over with a huge sixer as his partnership with Kohli (34) reaches 74. 15:57 (IST) 20 Apr 2023 PBKS vs RCB IPL Live Score: Powerplay ends The 59-run partnership between Kohli and du Plessis remains cause of concern for PBKS bowlers. At the end of the PP, RCB 59/0 (6) 15:51 (IST) 20 Apr 2023 PBKS vs RCB IPL Live Score: Gaps being filled Kohli finds a good gap and sends the ball for boundary in Ellis' 5th over. du Plessis follows the lead as RCB reach 49/0 (5) 15:46 (IST) 20 Apr 2023 PBKS vs RCB IPL Live Score: Long sixer! Faf du Plessis hits two long 6s in Brar's over as RCB reach 39/0 (4) 15:44 (IST) 20 Apr 2023 PBKS vs RCB IPL Live Score: Kohli hits Kohli at it again. Sends the ball for two boundaries taking personal total to 19 runs off 12 balls. Arshdeep throws expensive over. RCB 22/0 (3) 15:38 (IST) 20 Apr 2023 PBKS vs RCB IPL Live Score: First boundary comes from Kohli Virat Kohli places it well and sends the ball for a boundary in the otherwise tight over by Harpreet Brar. RCB 11/0 (2) 15:36 (IST) 20 Apr 2023 PBKS vs RCB IPL Live Score: Arshdeep to openers Arshdeep Singh opens with first over. Gives 5 runs. RCB 5/0 (1) 15:30 (IST) 20 Apr 2023 PBKS vs RCB LIVE: Playing XI Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh 15:03 (IST) 20 Apr 2023 PBKS vs RCB LIVE: Punjab Kings win toss! Punjab Kings have won the toss and chosen to bowl first. Virat Kohli will be leading the Royal Challengers for today's game. 14:56 (IST) 20 Apr 2023 PBKS vs RCB LIVE: When is the toss? The toss between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 3:00 pm IST. The match is taking place at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali today.

