IPL 2023, PBKS vs RCB Live Score: du Plessis, Kohli’s 100-run opening partnership helps RCB dominate game against Punjab Kings

IPL 2023 Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be taking on Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali today. The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST and the toss will take place at 3:00 pm IST.
Punjab Kings won their last game against Lucknow Super Giants by three wickets while the Royal Challengers lost their last game against Chennai Super Kings. The CSK had won by eight runs. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell were RCB’s star players in the previous game who scored 62 runs and 76 runs respectively in that game.
According to cricketaddictor, RCB and PBKS have played a total of 30 matches against each other in the history of IPL so far. Out of these 30 matches Punjab has won 17 while RCB has won 13 games. Going by the past and recent history, it looks like PBKS is in a storing position. They are already positioned at number 5 in the points table. RCB on the other hand will have to make a quick turnaround with this game if they want to come up the points table. RCB is currently placed at no. 7 in the points table.
In some bad news, the rain could play a spoilsport in today’s game. The temprature is predicted to be at 30 degree ceclius. You can catch the live-stream of PBKS vs RCB game on the Jio Cinema app and website. You can also see the broadcast of the same at Star Sports Network.
Indian Premier League, 2023Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 20 April 2023
Punjab Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore 129/0 (14.5)
Play In Progress ( Day – Match 27 ) Punjab Kings elected to field
IPL 2023 PBKS vs RCB LIVE Score Updates
Virat Kohli gets half century off 40 balls. A maximum comes in Ellis' over. RCB 130/0 (15)
Rahul Chahar throws economical over as game breaks into strategic timeout. RCB 108/0 (13)
Half century comes up for Faf du Plessis off 31 balls. The 98-run partnership with Kohli takes RCB scoreboard forward. RCB 98/0 (11)
Faf du Plessis (37) ends the 8th over with a huge sixer as his partnership with Kohli (34) reaches 74.
The 59-run partnership between Kohli and du Plessis remains cause of concern for PBKS bowlers. At the end of the PP, RCB 59/0 (6)
Kohli finds a good gap and sends the ball for boundary in Ellis' 5th over. du Plessis follows the lead as RCB reach 49/0 (5)
Faf du Plessis hits two long 6s in Brar's over as RCB reach 39/0 (4)
Kohli at it again. Sends the ball for two boundaries taking personal total to 19 runs off 12 balls. Arshdeep throws expensive over. RCB 22/0 (3)
Virat Kohli places it well and sends the ball for a boundary in the otherwise tight over by Harpreet Brar. RCB 11/0 (2)
Arshdeep Singh opens with first over. Gives 5 runs. RCB 5/0 (1)
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj
Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Punjab Kings have won the toss and chosen to bowl first. Virat Kohli will be leading the Royal Challengers for today's game.
The toss between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 3:00 pm IST. The match is taking place at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali today.