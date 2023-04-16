IPL 2023 Live Score, GT vs RR Scorecard: Can Sanju Samson avenge season finale defeat?

IPL 2023 Live, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Score Updates: It’s a ‘Royal’ clash of the ‘Titans’ today! For match 23 of Tata IPL 2023, defending champions Gujarat Titans will face runners up Royal Rajasthan on their home ground in Ahmedabad at 7:30 pm. These two in-form teams are in the top three of the IPL points table.

While RR is leading the charts at number 1, GT is number 3. It’s a rematch of last edition’s finale and history backs Hardik Pandya & co. While Pandya himself may not have done much with the bat, he has batters such as Shubhman Gill and Sai Sudharshan who can turn around the match. And GT has all-rounders such as Rashid Khan too.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 16 April 2023 Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 23 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

For RR, skipper Sanju Samson, it would be crucial to see if Trent Boult plays today or not. GT had lost the last match in the most unimaginable way possible. So, on paper and on field, these two teams are absolutely rock solid with their performance. It can be yet another cliffhanger today.

Stay with us as we bring you the latest from Ahmedabad on GT vs RR match live updates:

Live Updates