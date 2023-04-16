scorecardresearch
IPL 2023 Live Score, GT vs RR Scorecard: Can Sanju Samson avenge season finale defeat?

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, IPL 2023: If Sanju Samson slams a half-century today, he would become the first RR player to reach the milestone of 3,000 IPL runs.

Written by Surabhi Pandey
Updated:
IPL 2023 | IPL | GT vs RR
GT vs RR Match Today, IPL Live Score: If Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya plays well today, unlike the last match and gets some runs, he would complete 2,000 IPL runs. At present he is 16 runs short of the landmark.
IPL 2023 Live, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Score Updates: It’s a ‘Royal’ clash of the ‘Titans’ today! For match 23 of Tata IPL 2023, defending champions Gujarat Titans will face runners up Royal Rajasthan on their home ground in Ahmedabad at 7:30 pm. These two in-form teams are in the top three of the IPL points table.

While RR is leading the charts at number 1, GT is number 3. It’s a rematch of last edition’s finale and history backs Hardik Pandya & co. While Pandya himself may not have done much with the bat, he has batters such as Shubhman Gill and Sai Sudharshan who can turn around the match. And GT has all-rounders such as Rashid Khan too.

Indian Premier League, 2023Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad   16 April 2023

Gujarat Titans 

vs

Rajasthan Royals  

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 23 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

For RR, skipper Sanju Samson, it would be crucial to see if Trent Boult plays today or not. GT had lost the last match in the most unimaginable way possible. So, on paper and on field, these two teams are absolutely rock solid with their performance. It can be yet another cliffhanger today.

Stay with us as we bring you the latest from Ahmedabad on GT vs RR match live updates:   

Live Updates
18:33 (IST) 16 Apr 2023
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: What records say

Gujarat Titans that made its debut last year has faced Rajasthan Royals for three times. And much to the agony of Sanju Samson, GT has defeated RR all three times. Will RR rise above the past and change the game today?

18:30 (IST) 16 Apr 2023
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: RR full squad

Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper/captain), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Obed McCoy, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Donavon Ferreira, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devdutt Padikkal, KM Asif, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Abdul Basith, Adam Zampa, Kunal Singh Rathore

18:14 (IST) 16 Apr 2023
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: GT full squad

Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (captain), Srikar Bharat, Pradeep Sangwan, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande

17:53 (IST) 16 Apr 2023
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: Welcome back!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of GT vs RR match today. This is the second IPL match today. In match one, KKR is facing MI. RR and GT both are in red-hot form and no player can be taken lightly. So fasten your seat belt as the Pandya-Samson showdown will be a thriller for sure.

First published on: 16-04-2023 at 17:45 IST

