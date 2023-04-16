IPL 2023 Live Score, GT vs RR Scorecard: Can Sanju Samson avenge season finale defeat?

IPL 2023 Live, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Score Updates: It’s a ‘Royal’ clash of the ‘Titans’ today! For match 23 of Tata IPL 2023, defending champions Gujarat Titans will face runners up Royal Rajasthan on their home ground in Ahmedabad at 7:30 pm. These two in-form teams are in the top three of the IPL points table.
While RR is leading the charts at number 1, GT is number 3. It’s a rematch of last edition’s finale and history backs Hardik Pandya & co. While Pandya himself may not have done much with the bat, he has batters such as Shubhman Gill and Sai Sudharshan who can turn around the match. And GT has all-rounders such as Rashid Khan too.
Indian Premier League, 2023Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 16 April 2023
Gujarat Titans
Rajasthan Royals
Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 23 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)
For RR, skipper Sanju Samson, it would be crucial to see if Trent Boult plays today or not. GT had lost the last match in the most unimaginable way possible. So, on paper and on field, these two teams are absolutely rock solid with their performance. It can be yet another cliffhanger today.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest from Ahmedabad on GT vs RR match live updates:
Gujarat Titans that made its debut last year has faced Rajasthan Royals for three times. And much to the agony of Sanju Samson, GT has defeated RR all three times. Will RR rise above the past and change the game today?
Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper/captain), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Obed McCoy, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Donavon Ferreira, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devdutt Padikkal, KM Asif, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Abdul Basith, Adam Zampa, Kunal Singh Rathore
Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (captain), Srikar Bharat, Pradeep Sangwan, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of GT vs RR match today. This is the second IPL match today. In match one, KKR is facing MI. RR and GT both are in red-hot form and no player can be taken lightly. So fasten your seat belt as the Pandya-Samson showdown will be a thriller for sure.