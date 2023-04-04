IPL 2023 Live Score, GT vs DC: Rishabh Pant’s dugout show to Williamson replacement – what we know so far

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Live Updates: It’s the match number 7 of the Tata IPL 2023 today, which will be played out at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Defending champions Gujarat Titans will face the home team – Delhi Capitals at 7:30 pm today.

Hardik Pandya-led Titans are on the top after a brilliant start in Ahmedabad where they defeated four-time tournament champ and IPL veteran Chennai Super Kings. If we look at the squad, GT has a better mix because of the superb lineup of the all-rounders. From skipper Pandya to Rashid Khan, GT has everything to make a winning combo.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 04 April 2023 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 7 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

But this doesn’t put Delhi Capitals in a weak spot. Though they faced a drubbing at the hands of LSG in the UP capital, qila Kotla is home ground of David Warner and company. It would be interesting to see how Warner utilises this home advantage. Against GT’s clinical precision in the Narendra Modi stadium, we saw DC’s sloppy fielding in Ekana. Can DC make amends today and redeem themselves?

Stay with us as we bring you all the action and buzz from National Capital Delhi for GT vs DC match:

Live Updates