IPL 2023 Live Score, GT vs DC: Rishabh Pant’s dugout show to Williamson replacement – what we know so far

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Live Updates: It’s the match number 7 of the Tata IPL 2023 today, which will be played out at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Defending champions Gujarat Titans will face the home team – Delhi Capitals at 7:30 pm today.
Hardik Pandya-led Titans are on the top after a brilliant start in Ahmedabad where they defeated four-time tournament champ and IPL veteran Chennai Super Kings. If we look at the squad, GT has a better mix because of the superb lineup of the all-rounders. From skipper Pandya to Rashid Khan, GT has everything to make a winning combo.
Indian Premier League, 2023Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 04 April 2023
Delhi Capitals
Gujarat Titans
Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 7 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)
But this doesn’t put Delhi Capitals in a weak spot. Though they faced a drubbing at the hands of LSG in the UP capital, qila Kotla is home ground of David Warner and company. It would be interesting to see how Warner utilises this home advantage. Against GT’s clinical precision in the Narendra Modi stadium, we saw DC’s sloppy fielding in Ekana. Can DC make amends today and redeem themselves?
Stay with us as we bring you all the action and buzz from National Capital Delhi for GT vs DC match:
Last night when Chennai Super Kings played against Lucknow Super Giants on their home ground in Chepauk, the air was filled with Dhoni, Dhoni chants. The three ball CSK skipper played has broken all viewership records. Jio Cinema says that 1.7 crore people were watching the CSK vs LSG match at the moment. of the three deliveries, Dhoni smashed two massive sixes.
Shreyas Iyer, the regular KKR captain, has been ruled out for entire IPL season. He will not be available for the WTC championship. An ESPNcricinfo report says that Iyer will undergo a back surgery soon. He will be out of action for at least three months before he can resume any training session.
As we wait for the toss, here are other developments surrounding the IPL tournament. Latest reports say that Rajat Patidar, top order batsman for Royal Challengers Bangalore, has been ruled out for entire season due to Achilles heel injury.
Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldep Yadav from DC will have a lot on their plate when they walk in the Arun Jaitley Stadium today. For Gujarat Titans, Md Shami and Rashid Khan will be in focus.
Among the batsmen to watch out for, we have DC skipper David Warner. With strike rate of 148.75, Warner is a power to reckon with. Another DC batter, who will be in focus today is Mitchell Marsh. With these two, DC can post big total or chase a challenging target with ease. For Gujarat Titans, it's very in-form Subhman Gill and
Wriddhiman Saha.
Gujarat Titans suffered a huge blow after Kane Williamson was ruled out for entire tournament due to serious injury. Pandya must bring in someone with similar caliber to fit the playing XI requirements. There's buzz that Mathew Wade can play in place of Williamson. Other names doing the rounds are Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kusal Mendis and Travis Head.
Delhi Capitals regular skipper Rishabh Pant, who met with a horrific car crash, is likely to attend the match today. Latest reports suggest that Pant will be seen in the DC dugout cheering his team. There's also buzz that DC's 'giant shirt' gesture, where they had hung a big jersey with Pant's name in their game against Lucknow Super Ginats didn't go well with BCCI.
Sarfaraz Khan(wicketkeeper), Rilee Rossouw, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel,Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Aman Hakim Khan, David Warner (captain), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Manish Pandey, Lalit Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel, Philip Salt, Ishant Sharma, Ripal Patel
Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha(wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Hardik Pandya(captain), Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Srikar Bharat, Abhinav Manohar, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Matthew Wade, David Miller, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little.
Hello and welcome to yet another exciting IPL match. Today, it's the showdown between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals. While GT is certainly the favorites, DC can surely spring a surprise? So, can DC win Dilli? Will it be a reboot for them to change the story their IPL 2023 campaign? Let's see.