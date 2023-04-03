IPL 2023 Live Score, CSK vs LSG: ‘Super’ show at iconic Chepauk today! ‘Thala’ Dhoni eyes win at home ground

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Live: It’s ‘Super’ Monday today as Chennai Super Kings face Lucknow Super Giants on their home ground in Chennai at 7:30 pm. The Yellow Army will be in full force as their favourite Mahendra Singh ‘Thala’ Dhoni plays at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Indian Premier League, 2023 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 03 April 2023 Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 6 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

This would be the first time that the Dhoni-led CSK squad will be playing at iconic Chepauk with legendary Suresh Raina. The team would like to put behind their defeat in the IPL opener against Gujarat Titans in Ahemdabad. In that match, Dhoni came at number 8. Many feel that for this match, he may move up the batting order. A lot depends on the toss also.

On the other hand, we have Lucknow Super Giants. Buoyed by their thrilling victory in their home ground against Delhi Capitals, KL Rahul and company would aim at continuing the winning streak.

So, forget your Monday blues and stay with us as we bring you all the action and madness from Chennai:

Live Updates