IPL 2023 Live Score, CSK vs LSG: ‘Super’ show at iconic Chepauk today! ‘Thala’ Dhoni eyes win at home ground

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Live: It’s ‘Super’ Monday today as Chennai Super Kings face Lucknow Super Giants on their home ground in Chennai at 7:30 pm. The Yellow Army will be in full force as their favourite Mahendra Singh ‘Thala’ Dhoni plays at MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Indian Premier League, 2023MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 03 April 2023
Chennai Super Kings
Lucknow Super Giants
Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 6 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)
This would be the first time that the Dhoni-led CSK squad will be playing at iconic Chepauk with legendary Suresh Raina. The team would like to put behind their defeat in the IPL opener against Gujarat Titans in Ahemdabad. In that match, Dhoni came at number 8. Many feel that for this match, he may move up the batting order. A lot depends on the toss also.
On the other hand, we have Lucknow Super Giants. Buoyed by their thrilling victory in their home ground against Delhi Capitals, KL Rahul and company would aim at continuing the winning streak.
So, forget your Monday blues and stay with us as we bring you all the action and madness from Chennai:
CSK last played a match in Chennai in 2019. Back then, the played against mighty Mumbai Indians and lost. It was the first qualifier of the season. That was just not the year for CSK though. They faced the 'Paltan' again in the IPL grand finale and lost by one run despite Shane Watson's super inning!
Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, KL Rahul (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Karan Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra, Mayank Yadav
Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni(captain and wicketkeeper), Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tushar Deshpande, Prashant Solanki, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu, Bhagath Varma, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh
Hello and welcome to the live blog for CSK vs LSG match number 6 today. Countdown has begun and all eyes are on the toss.