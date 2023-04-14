KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live: All eyes on Rinku Singh as Knights aim for win at Eden

IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score: Will it be Friday fun or Friday fury today? As the majestic Eden Gardens await match 19 of the ongoing Tata IPL 2023, a look at the two teams that we will see in action today. On one hand, we have Kolkata Knight Riders. Fresh from the miraculous win thanks to the storm called Rinku Singh, KKR would like to score another victory on the home ground. On the other hand, we have Sunrisers Hyderabad. They are also heading into the match after winning the last game against Punjab Kings. Led by stand-in captain Nitish rana, KKR are at number 4 on the IPL points table.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Eden Gardens, Kolkata 14 April 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 19 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

The past records of the Inidan Premier League show that KKR is much stronger team than SRH. The Knights have won more matches than SRH. But with new captain Aiden Markram, the Orange Army is looking for a brand-new energy. Many are recalling the 2016 days when SRH lost their first two matches and went on to win the thrilling final against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

So without further ado, lets head to Eden for all the exciting updates on KKR vs SRH match:

