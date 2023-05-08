IPL 2023: KKR vs PBKS Match Preview – Venue, pitch report, probable Playing XI and more

IPL 2023 KKR vs PBKS Match Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders will on Monday lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match, 53, of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The high-octane match will be played today at 7:30pm. The Knight Riders are pegged at the 8th spot of the point tables with four wins in 10 games. In order to have a chance of making the playoffs, KKR must win their remaining four games. In their previous IPL match, KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad as Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh played important innings.

The Punjab Kings have currently occupied 7th place in the points table winning five out of 10 games so far. In their previous game, they scored 214 runs in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians but lost the match. However, the Punjab Kings have an advantage vis-a-vis their rivals. PBKS appear to have rolled up their sleeves to bag those crucial points which they lost during the match against Mumbai Indians.

Pitch report

The surface of Eden Gardens seems to be suitable for batting and cricket lovers could witness swashbuckling shots and flurry of runs. The Eden Gardens pitch has been conducive to batting. Also, pacers have been successful on this pitch.

IPL 2023 KKR vs PBKS: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (C, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh