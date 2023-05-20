IPL 2023: KKR vs LSG Match Preview – Venue, pitch report, probable Playing XI and more

IPL 2023 KKR vs LSG Match Preview: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will today (Saturday, May 20) feature Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The exciting encounter, IPL’s 68th match, will be hosted in the Eden Garden in Kolkata at 7:30 pm.

In their previous game, Kokata Knight Riders registered an impressive six-wicket victory over the Chennai Super Kings that made the Kolkata based side keep their playoff hopes alive. KKR have currently occupied seventh spot in the points table bagging 12 points with winning six of their 13 matches so far and losing seven.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants appear set to head into the top-four finish. LSR have currently taken third position in the points table bagging 15 points with winning seven of their 13 matches and losing five so far. Put simply, another exciting match is on the cards in Kolkata.

Pitch report

The surface of Eden Gardens in Kolkata gives equal opportunity for both bowlers and batters to make a groove in the match. According to experts, the batters will have to adjust the bounce and pace before hitting shots. Both seamers and spinners can take benefits from the pitch of Eden Gardens.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Probable XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora

Lucknow Super Giants Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur