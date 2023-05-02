IPL 2023: It is Kohli Vs Gambhir! War of wards erupts between two batting legends after RCB’s win over LSG

Cricketing legends did it again. A war of words broke out between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 fixture between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday.

RCB star and India batting maestro Kohli and LSG mentor Gambhir added another chapter to their bitter rivalry by exchanging words which snowballed into a heated argument after the match.

After the end of the match, a video appeared that showed the Indian batting legends were seemingly fighting over an issue.

Gambhir walked towards Kohli after the handshakes between the players ended. It was seen that Kohli was explaining something to Gambhir when other players were conspicuous by their presence. The LSG coach looked to be upset over something. LSG captain KL Rahul and coach Vijay Dahiya took Kohli away from Gambhir. LSG captain KL Rahul and coach Vijay Dahiya were seen taking Kohli away from Gambhir.

Kohli was also seen speaking to LSG captain KL Rahul after the altercation. It is reported that the brief interaction between Kohli and LSG opener Kyle Mayers seemed to have triggered the skirmishes.

Gambhir appeared more animated of the two and was repeatedly held back from charging towards Kohli by the LSG players and support staff. Earlier Gambhir had gestured towards the Bengaluru crowd with a ‘shut up’ sign when LSG and RCB clashed in Bengaluru in an IPL 2023 game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the match by 18 runs, with Kohli scoring 31. Lucknow Super Giants’ poor run continued at home as they failed to chase 127. Lucknow had a woeful start and lost their top five batters in seven overs only. Krishnappa Gowtham showed some good shots but LSG were bowled out for 108 in 19.5 overs.

(With inputs from PTI)