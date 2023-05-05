IPL 2023 RR vs GT Live Score: Rajasthan win toss, Samson opts to bat first

RR vs GT IPL Match Live Score: Table toppers Gujarat Titans will square off against last year’s runners-up Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur tonight. Both teams are heading into this match after suffering defeat in their last matches. While GT lost to DC, RR suffered defeat at the hands of MI. IPL match 48 will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Rajasthan’s capital city.
Spinners have worked well on this pitch but batters have equal chances to change the game. Going against the past track record, Sanju Samson’s squad defeated Hardik Pandya-led GT in the first encounter of IPL 2023. So, can Samson use the home advantage and score victory over the visitors or will the defending champs overcome the batting woes and win the ‘Pink City’?
Indian Premier League, 2023Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 05 May 2023
Rajasthan Royals 0/0 (0.0)
Gujarat Titans
Match yet to begin ( Day – Match 48 ) Rajasthan Royals elected to bat
Rajasthan Royals: Y Jaiswal, J Buttler, D Padikkal, S Samson (C & WK), S Hetmyer, A Zampa, D Jurel, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, S Sharma, T Boult
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first. Playing XI for both the teams to be named shortly.
The average first innings score at this venue since 2018 is 164. Fast bowlers have taken more wickets than spinners, but spinners have been more economical.
This pitch has helped both batters and bowlers. So, in simpler terms, the toss won’t matter much. With an average first innings score of 138, the Jaipur stadium may not witness a high-scoring drama. Spinners will have an advantage on this pitch.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans from Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The match will begin at 7.30 pm and the toss will take place at 7 pm IST.