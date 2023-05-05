IPL 2023 RR vs GT Live Score: Rajasthan win toss, Samson opts to bat first

RR vs GT IPL Match Live Score: Table toppers Gujarat Titans will square off against last year’s runners-up Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur tonight. Both teams are heading into this match after suffering defeat in their last matches. While GT lost to DC, RR suffered defeat at the hands of MI. IPL match 48 will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Rajasthan’s capital city.

Spinners have worked well on this pitch but batters have equal chances to change the game. Going against the past track record, Sanju Samson’s squad defeated Hardik Pandya-led GT in the first encounter of IPL 2023. So, can Samson use the home advantage and score victory over the visitors or will the defending champs overcome the batting woes and win the ‘Pink City’?

Stay with us as we bring you all the action from Jaipur and other big updates from IPL universe:

Indian Premier League, 2023 Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 05 May 2023 Rajasthan Royals 0/0 (0.0) vs Gujarat Titans Match yet to begin ( Day – Match 48 ) Rajasthan Royals elected to bat

