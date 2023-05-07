scorecardresearch
IPL 2023 GT vs LSG Live Score: It’s Pandya vs Pandya at Narendra Modi Stadium today!

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujrat Titans Match Live: LSG skipper KL Rahul will not play the tournament now due to injury. Since he has been ruled out for the season, Krunal Pandya, the stand-in captain, has chance to prove himself now in the leadership role.

Written by Surabhi Pandey
Updated:
IPL 2023 | GT vs LSG Live Score
LSG vs GT IPL 2023 Live Scorecard: Karun Nair will be replacing KL Rahul in the Super Giants squad now.
Go to Live Updates

GT vs LSG IPL Match Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants will take on the defending champions Gujarat Titans at their home turf in Ahmedabad today. This is the match 51 of the ongoing IPL tournament. This is the second time that the two teams are facing each other in IPL 2023. During the last encounter, GT had won the match by seven runs. LSG would be raring to avenge that defeat. Interestingly, this would also see two brothers- Hardik and Krunal Pandya – battling it out at Narendra Modi Stadium. Krunal is leading the LSG squad today due to absence of regular skipper KL Rahul.

Indian Premier League, 2023Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad   07 May 2023

Gujarat Titans 

vs

Lucknow Super Giants  

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 51 ) Match begins at 3:30 pm

Hardik-led GT are the table toppers at the moment. They have won seven out of 10 matches. LSG, on the other hand, is on number 3 with five wins so far.

Stay with us as we bring you the latest on GT vs LSG match:

Live Updates
14:53 (IST) 7 May 2023
GT vs LSG Live: What past records say

If we look at the head-to-head scenario, Lucknow Super Giants have never won a match against Gujarat Titans so far. Both teams have faced each other for three times and GT have beaten LSG in all three matches.

14:38 (IST) 7 May 2023
GT vs LSG Live: Lucknow Super Giants full squad

Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya(skipper), Manan Vohra, Ayush Badoni, Romario Shepherd, Mark Wood, Marcus Stoinis, Naveen-ul-Haq, Quinton de Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Arpit Guleria, Avesh Khan, Karan Sharma, Mohsin Khan, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Daniel Sams, Deepak Hooda, Karun Nair

14:34 (IST) 7 May 2023
GT vs LSG Live: Gujarat Titans full squad

Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya(captain), Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Odean Smith, Shubman Gill, Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel

14:32 (IST) 7 May 2023
GT vs LSG Live: Welcome everyone!

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the Luckow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match today.

First published on: 07-05-2023 at 14:11 IST

