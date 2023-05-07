IPL 2023 GT vs LSG Live Score: It’s Pandya vs Pandya at Narendra Modi Stadium today!

GT vs LSG IPL Match Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants will take on the defending champions Gujarat Titans at their home turf in Ahmedabad today. This is the match 51 of the ongoing IPL tournament. This is the second time that the two teams are facing each other in IPL 2023. During the last encounter, GT had won the match by seven runs. LSG would be raring to avenge that defeat. Interestingly, this would also see two brothers- Hardik and Krunal Pandya – battling it out at Narendra Modi Stadium. Krunal is leading the LSG squad today due to absence of regular skipper KL Rahul.
Indian Premier League, 2023Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 07 May 2023
Gujarat Titans
Lucknow Super Giants
Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 51 ) Match begins at 3:30 pm
Hardik-led GT are the table toppers at the moment. They have won seven out of 10 matches. LSG, on the other hand, is on number 3 with five wins so far.
If we look at the head-to-head scenario, Lucknow Super Giants have never won a match against Gujarat Titans so far. Both teams have faced each other for three times and GT have beaten LSG in all three matches.
Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya(skipper), Manan Vohra, Ayush Badoni, Romario Shepherd, Mark Wood, Marcus Stoinis, Naveen-ul-Haq, Quinton de Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Arpit Guleria, Avesh Khan, Karan Sharma, Mohsin Khan, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Daniel Sams, Deepak Hooda, Karun Nair
Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya(captain), Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Odean Smith, Shubman Gill, Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel
