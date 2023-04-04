IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans Vs Delhi Capitals Match Preview: Weather, Pitch Report & Probable Playing XI

The defending champions Gujarat Titans after securing their first opening day of IPl against Chennai Super Kings will take on the Delhi Capitals at the David Warner-led team’s home ground on April 4. This will be the seven IPl match that started on March 31st. The match will be held at Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi.

In their first match, the Delhi Capitals were unable to chase down a target of 194 runs, mainly due to the absence of their middle-order batting star, Rishab Pant, who will be missing today as well due to injury. Meanwhile. the Gujarat Titans started their campaign with a win, defeating CSK by 5 wickets. Hardik Pandya led the team to victory with 4 balls to spare.

GT Vs DC Weather Report

Untimely rain and thunderstorms since Tuesday midnight in the capital have raised concern over the pitch condition and whether the match will be cancelled or cut short as was in the case of Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders held in Mohali over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted clear skies by Tuesday evening. However, about a 13 per cent chance of overcast skies remains. The maximum temperature in Delhi in the evening will be 24 degrees C.

GT Vs DC Probable Playing XI

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

David Warner (c), Sarfaraz Khan/Abishek Porel(wk), Mitchell Marsh, Pithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakaria, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje.

GT Vs DC Team Replacements

With Kane Williamson unavailable due to injury, the Gujarat Titans will be relying on South African allrounder David Miller.

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje has arrived ahead of their second match of the IPL season. Nortje missed the team’s opening game due Netherlands’ One-Day International series.

GT Vs DC Pitch Report

The stadium, which was used for four Indian Premier League matches in 2021, is expected to have batsman-friendly and fans can expect a lot of boundaries during the course of the match. Moreover, with small boundaries and a fast outfield, both teams would want to make a high run rate.