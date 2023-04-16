IPL 2023 GT Vs RR Match Preview: Crackling contest on the horizon as Titans set to lock horns with Royals

In the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Gujarat Titans (GT) will challenge Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Complex, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The cricket match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

In IPL 2023, GT began their season with triumphs against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Delhi Capitals (DC). However, they suffered a surprising defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last home cricket game. On Thursday, the defending champions got back to their winning ways with an impressive victory over the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

On the other hand, RR till now played four matches. They won three! In their last two matches, they are on a two-game winning run (having beaten DC and CSK).

Where to watch?

The GT Vs RR match will be aired on Star Sports Channels (Star Sports 3 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1, and Star Sports 1 HD). Also, on the Jio Cinema, everyone can watch it live.

Full squads

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Urvil Patel, Rashid Khan, Srikar Bharat, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha, R Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Pradeep Sangwan, Shubman Gill, Odean Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Yash Dayal, Dasun Shanaka, Vijay Shankar, Mohit Sharma, and Shivam Mavi.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), KM Asif, Trent Boult, Jos Buttler, KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Obed McCoy, Abdul Basith, Murugan Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kunal Singh Rathore, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Akash Vasisht, Kuldip Yadav, Adam Zampa, Joe Root and Navdeep Saini.

About Indian Premier League 2023

IPL 2023 contest will be held between 31 March and 28 May 2023. In total, there will be 70 games.