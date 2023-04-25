IPL 2023 GT vs MI Match Preview: Weather, Pitch Report and Probable XI

IPL 2023 GT vs MI Match Preview: Gujarat Titans are set to face Mumbai Indians on April 25, Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST and the toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST. The match can be live-streamed on JioCinema app and website. It will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

This will be the first time that Gujarat Titans will be taking on Mumbai Indians in this season of IPL. GT has quite an edge over MI, going by their previous performances in the IPL 2023. Gujarat is currently placed at fourth position in the points table and Mumbai is placed at the seventh position.

Both Mumbai and Gujarat have played six matches this season. While Mumbai has won three matches, Gujarat has won four. GTs won their last game against Lucknow Super Giants by 7 runs and MIs lost their last match against Punjab Kings by 13 runs. Let’s have a look at the weather and pitch report to figure out how today’s game might fare.

GT vs MI – Weather Report

According to weather.com, the temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to hover around 35 degree celcius in the evening. The prediction says that the weather could be cloudy with 16% humidity in the air. However, there is no chance of rainfall as of now.

GT vs MI – Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has a flat track and has proved to be lucky for the batting side, as per a cricketaddictor.com report. The report further says that batsmen can expect a good time in the middle and pacers may gain some luck in the initial overs.

GT vs MI – Probable XI

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid-Khan, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Noor Ahmad, and Mohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Jofra Archer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, and Jason Behrendorff