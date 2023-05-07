IPL 2023 GT vs LSG match preview: Venue, pitch report and probable Playing XI

Get set for the Super Sunday cricketing event! In today’s IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As per the IPL 2023 points table, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have currently occupied first two spots.

In the previous fixture, GT, the defending champions, had a terrific win over Rajasthan Royals (RR), while LSG’s previous match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK)was called off owing to rains. Both the teams are oozing with confidence and all set to square off in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League. GT are undoubtedly placed comfortably on the top, but they cannot take this match lightly as the top two slots still have not been confirmed. If Gujarat Titans win this match they would book their place for the playoffs.

Pitch report

The venue, the Narendra Modi Stadium, could roll out a batter-friendly track and may help the spinners. However, the pacers can also benefit from the pitch if they bowl in the right direction.

GT vs LSG Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Shubman Gill, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Amit Mishra, Quinton de Kock, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karun Nair