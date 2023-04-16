IPL 2023: Ganguly Vs Kohli? Snubbing, staring caught on camera; Here’s what happened during & after RCB vs DC match

Did Virat Kohli snub Sourav Ganguly? Royal Challengers Bangalore had a massive win against Delhi capitals on Saturday where they won the 20th IPL 2023 match with 23 runs. Kohli’s fans were delighted and left wanting for more when he became the top scorer from RCB and he completed his half-century. Well, he didn’t disappoint!

In a controversial moment that was caught on camera, after the game when both teams’ players shook hands, Kohli was seen snubbing Sourav Ganguly who then jumped the queue and moved on.

Fans on social media have pointed out that it looked like Kohli avoided the hand shake with Ganguly and got involved in a conversation with DC coach Ricky Ponting. Ganguly was then seen moving on to shake hands with other players.

Ganguly not shaking hands with Kohli was especially noticeable because Kohli was the highest scorer from RCB in Saturday’s match against DC, and congratulating him would have been in the spirit of the game.

After the video went viral, fans shared another video of the moment caught during the game where Kohli is seen giving a piercing stare to Ganguly. This happened when Kohli caught a catch while fielding for RCB. After catching the ball and eliminating a DC wicket, Kohli can be seen giving a long stare to Ganguly who is sitting in the stands. There was no reaction from Ganguly in return.

Bad blood between Kohli & Ganguly?

If you are wondering what could have led to this cold moment between the two legendary players, you might want to recall the time when Virat Kohli was removed from his position as India’s ODI captain during Sourav Ganguly’s tenure as BCCI President.

Meanwhile, RCB won their second match of the IPL 2023 season and Delhi Capitals lost their fifth match in a row. DC ended up at 151/9 in 20 overs while chasing RCB’s total score of 174/6.